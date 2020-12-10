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World Doctors Alliance Vs The COVID-19 Vaccine
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242 views • December 10, 2020
An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity.
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