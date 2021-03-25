© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father_ my 14-year-old daughter was destroyed by court-ordered trans hormones.
Follow
1
Share
Report
270 views • March 25, 2021
Canadian father Robert Hoogland of Surrey, British Columbia, tells how the BC Supreme Court put his daughter on testosterone on the sole basis of her own consent.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/02/21/...
Robert Hoogland was anonymized in previous reports as "CD" (court docs) or as "Clark."
Here are a few stories from last year providing more background:
https://thefederalist.com/2019/02/26/...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/03/01/...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/04/29/...
See also a long interview Robert Hoogland gave a Canadian commentator (blocked in Canada):
https://youtu.be/sfU1NCzPrPM
And:
https://www.massresistance.org/docs/g...
https://thefederalist.com/2020/02/21/...
Robert Hoogland was anonymized in previous reports as "CD" (court docs) or as "Clark."
Here are a few stories from last year providing more background:
https://thefederalist.com/2019/02/26/...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/03/01/...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/04/29/...
See also a long interview Robert Hoogland gave a Canadian commentator (blocked in Canada):
https://youtu.be/sfU1NCzPrPM
And:
https://www.massresistance.org/docs/g...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.