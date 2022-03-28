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The People's Militia of the LPR & Social Activists Delivered Humanitarian Aid to the Liberated Trekhizbenka in Donbass. Due to fighting in the area, the village was left without electricity. 032722
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131 views • March 28, 2022
The People's Militia of the LPR and social activists delivered humanitarian aid to the liberated Trekhizbenka in Donbass. Due to the fighting in the area, the village was left without electricity.
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