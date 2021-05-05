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ThePatriotNurse:We're at an Inflection Point: On the Cusp of History
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107 views • May 05, 2021
Posted 4May2021:In this video excerpt, Patriot Nurse discusses the synergy of generations and the rapid change we've experienced over the last year. What is all of this leading to? How has the speed increase affected the way ideas are transacted and exchanged, and what does this mean for the next cycle of history? Future Shock,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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