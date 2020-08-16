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Melbourne’s Regional Lockdowns Are What’s Coming For Us All (MIRRORED)
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325 views • August 16, 2020
Melbourne’s Regional Lockdowns Are What’s Coming For Us All (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel RockingMrE at:-
https://youtu.be/WmLX_I1d6i0
I break down Melbourne's extremely draconian lockdown, and how this is what we should all expect, moving forward. ~Expand for links~
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#StayingApartKeepsUsTogether #Victoria #Australia
Links related to the video:
https://www.rockingphilosophy.com/2020/08/melbournes-regional-lockdowns.html
Mirrored from You Tube channel RockingMrE at:-
https://youtu.be/WmLX_I1d6i0
I break down Melbourne's extremely draconian lockdown, and how this is what we should all expect, moving forward. ~Expand for links~
🔴 Website: http://www.rockingphilosophy.com
🔴 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RockingPhilosophy
🔴 Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/RockingMrE
🔴 Minds Account: https://www.minds.com/RockingMrE
🔴 GAB Account: https://gab.ai/RockingMrE
🔴 Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/5e1830edfcdb/rockingphilosophy
🔴 BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rockingmre/
🔴 PayPal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=3ZV8PY5EE4N96
🔴 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RockingPhilosophy
🔴 SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/rockingphilosophy
🔴 Buy My Book: https://www.rockingphilosophy.com/p/shop.html
#StayingApartKeepsUsTogether #Victoria #Australia
Links related to the video:
https://www.rockingphilosophy.com/2020/08/melbournes-regional-lockdowns.html
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