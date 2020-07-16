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God Is Sending the Rod of His Anger Again!
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18 views • July 16, 2020
God is raising up a Beast now just as He did with the Assyrians and Babylonians to bring the modern-day church of Babylon into judgment with 'the rod of His anger' because of her rebellion.
God had raised up six world-ruling empires against Israel and in every case, it's because of their rebellion against God. He raised up these empires in order to bring Israel to repentance. In Isaiah 10:5, we see in every one of those cases, God was taking credit for these situations, although he uses the hands of the pagans as the 'Rod of His Anger.'
Everything comes from God! A man can receive nothing unless it comes from heaven (John 3:27) God was creating all the conditions and scenarios to cause them to repent and change their relationship with Him and He still does this today. (Jer. 27)
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/8xLq2kWXAu4
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BABYLON ORDAINED, PART:1: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
In the book of Revelation, Babylon is the harlot. She was riding on the back of this 7 head and 10 horn beast. The seven heads being Egypt, the Assyrians, Persian, Greece, and Rome and the dragon and the nondescriptive beast is the last 8th kingdom.
Eze. 17 tells us Babylon was the Great Eagle and the United States fits the type of the Great Eagle being the richest kingdom on earth.
In our day the 7th kingdom is coming and the head of all those kingdoms is Babylon the harlot in Revelation 17 ruling over these kingdoms.
God is raising up the last beast in order to make war against Christianity worldwide to bring God's people to repentance who are in rebellion.
God had raised up six world-ruling empires against Israel and in every case, it's because of their rebellion against God. He raised up these empires in order to bring Israel to repentance. In Isaiah 10:5, we see in every one of those cases, God was taking credit for these situations, although he uses the hands of the pagans as the 'Rod of His Anger.'
Everything comes from God! A man can receive nothing unless it comes from heaven (John 3:27) God was creating all the conditions and scenarios to cause them to repent and change their relationship with Him and He still does this today. (Jer. 27)
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/8xLq2kWXAu4
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BABYLON ORDAINED, PART:1: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
In the book of Revelation, Babylon is the harlot. She was riding on the back of this 7 head and 10 horn beast. The seven heads being Egypt, the Assyrians, Persian, Greece, and Rome and the dragon and the nondescriptive beast is the last 8th kingdom.
Eze. 17 tells us Babylon was the Great Eagle and the United States fits the type of the Great Eagle being the richest kingdom on earth.
In our day the 7th kingdom is coming and the head of all those kingdoms is Babylon the harlot in Revelation 17 ruling over these kingdoms.
God is raising up the last beast in order to make war against Christianity worldwide to bring God's people to repentance who are in rebellion.
Keywords
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