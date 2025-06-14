BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 14 June 2025 part 1
Lightpath
Lightpath
16 views • 1 day ago

Part 1 of two parts, this one covering the early part of the rally in the Bourke Street Mall and what was spoken. An additional topic was the recent enquiry into Covid-19 conducted by the White House. This is in stark difference to the 'whitewashed'  enquiry on the same topic in Australia last year. The lid is being blown off the lies for all to see. Much more will be revealed over the coming weeks. That is a prayer and a hope. 

Keywords
white housefreedomliesprayerrallymelbournecovidenquirywhitewashedbourke street mall
