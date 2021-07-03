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John Stubbins, the host of Indivisible with John Stubbins, participates in an interview on NEWSMAX 5-10-2021
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John Stubbins, the host of Indivisible with John Stubbins, participates in an interview on NEWSMAX 5-10-2021
INDIVISIBLE is a show focused on celebrating Faith, Family & Home. We are about you, America! From politics, news, sports, music, to food and film, we cover stories of AMAZING American Patriots doing great things to contribute to our country.
John is now being censored on multiple platforms due to his association, topics, show content and the Guests on his show. The American People deserve to hear the truth of what is occurring across Our Country and in the World. John vows to continue to fight. The only way to make this happen is through Real Podcasts/Shows like ‘Indivisible with John Stubbins’.
Through his connections he can conduct “The Interviews “. However, the ability to get Sponsors or Funding to support the cost becomes difficult due to the Political divide. Most companies or those with funds DO NOT want to get involved or DO NOT want the Truth to come out or spoke about.
Without “Big Tech” or “Corporate Sponsors” the Production and equipment costs to research, research and support a show becomes hard to undertake.
This is why it is necessary for REAL PATRIOTS that Love America and want to hear the Truth support this show. With supporting this show through donations, John can continue to bring truth to you through his interviews. These are the WORDS THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO HEAR. John commits to bringing the Truth to you.
Please donate whatever you can. Stay tuned to ‘Indivisible with John Stubbins’ for AMAZING Shows to come.
Please be sure to check out our website's new, exciting look at: https://indivisibleevents.us
WANT TO DONATE: https://indivisibleevents.us/donate/
BUY AMERICAN: https://indivisibleevents.us/buy-amer... (We're ALWAYS getting in new America First-America Forever products!
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/IndivisibleEvents
Also CHECK OUT OUR UP-COMING EVENTS at: https://indivisibleevents.us & click on the 'EVENTS' tab at the top of the website!
INDIVISIBLE with Host John Stubbins is PROUD to endorse 'My Pillow' & Mike Lindell's Patriotic Cause! SAVE UP TO 66% off going to mypillow.com & entering the promo code INDIVISIBLE during checkout! Get the same great discounts by calling Johns 1-800 Call-in Number, at: (800) 716-4639 & mentioning promo code: INDIVISIBLE
INDIVISIBLE is a show focused on celebrating Faith, Family & Home. We are about you, America! From politics, news, sports, music, to food and film, we cover stories of AMAZING American Patriots doing great things to contribute to our country.
John is now being censored on multiple platforms due to his association, topics, show content and the Guests on his show. The American People deserve to hear the truth of what is occurring across Our Country and in the World. John vows to continue to fight. The only way to make this happen is through Real Podcasts/Shows like ‘Indivisible with John Stubbins’.
Through his connections he can conduct “The Interviews “. However, the ability to get Sponsors or Funding to support the cost becomes difficult due to the Political divide. Most companies or those with funds DO NOT want to get involved or DO NOT want the Truth to come out or spoke about.
Without “Big Tech” or “Corporate Sponsors” the Production and equipment costs to research, research and support a show becomes hard to undertake.
This is why it is necessary for REAL PATRIOTS that Love America and want to hear the Truth support this show. With supporting this show through donations, John can continue to bring truth to you through his interviews. These are the WORDS THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO HEAR. John commits to bringing the Truth to you.
Please donate whatever you can. Stay tuned to ‘Indivisible with John Stubbins’ for AMAZING Shows to come.
Please be sure to check out our website's new, exciting look at: https://indivisibleevents.us
WANT TO DONATE: https://indivisibleevents.us/donate/
BUY AMERICAN: https://indivisibleevents.us/buy-amer... (We're ALWAYS getting in new America First-America Forever products!
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/IndivisibleEvents
Also CHECK OUT OUR UP-COMING EVENTS at: https://indivisibleevents.us & click on the 'EVENTS' tab at the top of the website!
INDIVISIBLE with Host John Stubbins is PROUD to endorse 'My Pillow' & Mike Lindell's Patriotic Cause! SAVE UP TO 66% off going to mypillow.com & entering the promo code INDIVISIBLE during checkout! Get the same great discounts by calling Johns 1-800 Call-in Number, at: (800) 716-4639 & mentioning promo code: INDIVISIBLE
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