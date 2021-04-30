© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eugenics Covid-19 Vaccine Mass Genocide
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • April 30, 2021
Eugenics: the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. Developed largely by Sir Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, eugenics was increasingly discredited as unscientific and racially biased during the 20th century, especially after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis in order to justify their treatment of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups.
Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust" https://www.brighteon.com/cf627022-9925-4488-a6f0-c71e6af3d957
Warning!! - Huge Vaccine Desaster Ahead... https://www.brighteon.com/40b8c9db-b4a2-444e-bd70-69fe3959c9c8
Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust" https://www.brighteon.com/cf627022-9925-4488-a6f0-c71e6af3d957
Warning!! - Huge Vaccine Desaster Ahead... https://www.brighteon.com/40b8c9db-b4a2-444e-bd70-69fe3959c9c8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.