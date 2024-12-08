Bitcoin ... as good as gold?

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”

This is the mandate of the Continuing Church of God.

The world events Dr. Thiel will focus on today will be the recent record rise in the value of Bitcoin to over $100,000.00

The are several questions that will be addressed. Among them are: Will Bitcoin replace gold? Is Bitcoin as valuable as gold? Will nations just accumulate Bitcoin, will they just accumulate gold, or will they accumulate both? Will governments embrace bitcoin?

What about the US dollar? Will it be replaced by Bitcoin? Is it possible that the US Dollar will still be the world’s reserve currency well into the Great Tribulation? How about Bitcoin? Is something similar to Bitcoin prophesied in the Bible?

Dr. Thiel addresses these world news item in light of Bible prophecy. He uses scriptures that address the status of the US Dollar’s value during the Great Tribulation as well as the use of a Bitcoin like crypto currency by the Beast of Revelation 13.

Is it possible that both gold and Bitcoin will be useless as a hope for salvation?

Dr. Thiel gives the prophetic answer to that question at the end of this video.

Follow this link to read the corresponding article to this video.

https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/bitcoin-passed-100000-is-it-as-good-as-gold/