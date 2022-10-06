Just how corrupt are they

Fact is many of us don’t see or understand just how corrupt our Leaders are let alone how dangerous they are to us. No, what we see is people who only goal is to gain power and money at the expense of Americans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.