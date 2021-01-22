BIDEN SERVED with IMPEACHMENT after ONE DAY in OFFICE 1/22/21

BIDEN SERVED with IMPEACHMENT after ONE DAY in OFFICE



Just elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Filed Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden.



Listen to all of the Reason to Impeach Joe Biden - Judge for Yourself.



If not done immediately - Biden will sell out and destroy the USA.



Interviewed by Dinesh D'Souza. January 22, 2021



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