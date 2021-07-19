© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOUTH AFRICA - TERRIBLE VIOLENCE - WARNING TO AMERICA! THIS IS NOT FOR CHILDREN TO WATCH!
Follow
0
Share
Report
285 views • July 19, 2021
The continuing violence and disorder fomented in South Africa is extremely disturbing and worrying that this may foreshadow what will come to the USA! Personally, I feel sick at heart and thought carefully before posting this! You need to know what is likely coming and if possible stand up to prevent the same thing in the USA and UK! This is the NEW WORLD ORDER, we are being played into a trap!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.