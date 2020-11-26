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Undercover Epicenter Nurse Erin Olszewski Alleges Corruption & Fraud at Elmhurst Hospital
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86 views • November 26, 2020
Undercover Epicenter Nurse Erin Olszewski Alleges Corruption & Fraud at Elmhurst Hospital
Nurse turned undercover investigator Erin Olszewski documented events at Elemhurst Hospital in Queens New York during the height of the Cornavirus pandemic. Erin joins me today to discuss her new book in which she alleges deliberate fraud lead to unnecessary death of New York State residents.
Purchase Erin's book - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/151076366X?pf_rd_r=GEA7CA2G1DT0VMH9ZWNA&;pf_rd_p=40eb7df6-3345-4945-93b1-96c5bd9a116d
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Nurse turned undercover investigator Erin Olszewski documented events at Elemhurst Hospital in Queens New York during the height of the Cornavirus pandemic. Erin joins me today to discuss her new book in which she alleges deliberate fraud lead to unnecessary death of New York State residents.
Purchase Erin's book - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/151076366X?pf_rd_r=GEA7CA2G1DT0VMH9ZWNA&;pf_rd_p=40eb7df6-3345-4945-93b1-96c5bd9a116d
Please sponsor the of Crowdsource the Truth Counterlawfare Fund at http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com. Become a sponsor & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethe...
http://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsou...
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
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