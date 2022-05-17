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【Ukraine Rescue】05/08/2022 Larry, a volunteer from Ireland, not only strongly agrees with the NFSC’s philosophy of eliminating the CCP, but after hearing the various persecutions Mr. Guo has suffered, he says with emotion: The price of freedom may be life, but if you are strong enough in your beliefs, you will achieve what you want, because power belongs to the people!