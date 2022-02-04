Ottawa Police Chief Says He Will Investigate Any Officer Who Aids Freedom Protesters

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(Feb 4, 2022) Police Chief Peter Sloly has been very busy pouring gasoline on the fire in Canada. Interestingly, this guy used to be a professional soccer player. I wonder if he has seen how many fellow soccer players have "coincidentally" dropped dead this past year from the experimental clot shot?: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
It's time for the good Canadian police officers to revolt, join the freedom truckers, and help put an end the criminal mandates!
https://rumble.com/vu1x1x-february-4-2022.html