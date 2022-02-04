Ottawa Police Chief Says He Will Investigate Any Officer Who Aids Freedom Protesters

(Feb 4, 2022) Police Chief Peter Sloly has been very busy pouring gasoline on the fire in Canada. Interestingly, this guy used to be a professional soccer player. I wonder if he has seen how many fellow soccer players have "coincidentally" dropped dead this past year from the experimental clot shot?: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

It's time for the good Canadian police officers to revolt, join the freedom truckers, and help put an end the criminal mandates!





https://rumble.com/vu1x1x-february-4-2022.html



