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"The Immunity Fix"- Interview with Siim Land and James DiNicolantonio
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26 views • December 04, 2020
Mercola

The Immunity Fix: Strengthen Your Immune System, Fight Off Infections, Reverse Chronic Disease and Live a Healthier Life” is a new book written by James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D., with whom I co-wrote “Super Fuel,” and Siim Land, an esteemed biohacker and author of “Metabolic Autophagy.”

In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody’s list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.

Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/06/how-to-improve-immune-system.aspx

James DiNicolantonio:
http://drjamesdinic.com/

Siim Land:
https://siimland.com/

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Keywords
vitamin dnutritionstressmagnesiummolecular hydrogenseleniummercolazinccovid-19siim landsun lightthe immunity fixjames dinicolantoniomelantonin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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