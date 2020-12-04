"The Immunity Fix"- Interview with Siim Land and James DiNicolantonio

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The Immunity Fix: Strengthen Your Immune System, Fight Off Infections, Reverse Chronic Disease and Live a Healthier Life” is a new book written by James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D., with whom I co-wrote “Super Fuel,” and Siim Land, an esteemed biohacker and author of “Metabolic Autophagy.”
In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody’s list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/06/how-to-improve-immune-system.aspx
James DiNicolantonio:
http://drjamesdinic.com/
Siim Land:
https://siimland.com/
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