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REVIEW: MAGIC SPOON - KETO FRIENDLY CEREAL {GlutenFree/GrainFree/SugarFree}
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20 views • July 24, 2021
Get MAGIC SPOON Here https://amzn.to/3kdfBNA

Here's a Review of Magic Spoon Cereal featuring Steve from KrazeTV. I did this video awhile back and unfortunately Birthday Cake was a limited edition flavor. Hopefully, Magic Spoon will bring this flavor back. All the flavors are amazing and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

Detailed Description:
MEET MAGIC SPOON: Magic Spoon looks and tastes just like your favorite classic cereals, with none of the junk. Variety pack includes 4x 7oz boxes: Fruity, Cocoa, Frosted, Peanut butter.
HIGH PROTEIN: Packed with 11g of protein per serving, Magic Spoon is perfect for a filling breakfast, afternoon snack, or post-workout meal.
LOW CARB & KETO-FRIENDLY: With only 3-4g net carbs and 0g sugar per serving, it’s perfect for anyone on the keto diet or living a low carb lifestyle.
GLUTEN-FREE & GRAIN-FREE: All of our ingredients are non-GMO. No gluten, grains, soy, sugar alcohols, or anything artificial.

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Get MAGIC SPOON Here https://amzn.to/3kdfBNA
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healthreviewshealthy foodnon gmoketo dietketogluten freecerealsugar free
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