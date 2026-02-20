BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Attacking Iran Will Set Off a Global Catastrophe for Humanity
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48227 followers
3156 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Financial and Monetary Ramifications of a US Attack on Iran (0:01)

- Geopolitical Power Realignment and Global Trade Implications (3:07)

- Economic Impact on Oil and Gas Markets (4:24)

- Insurance and Shipping Disruptions (14:54)

- Geopolitical Alignment and Regional Conflicts (16:44)

- Economic and Social Impact on Western Countries (25:03)

- Impact on China and Other Asian Countries (29:14)

- Political and Social Ramifications in the US (35:21)

- Labor Markets and Unemployment (43:15)

- Global Economic and Political Consequences (46:00)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

mike adamshrrspecial reportbright video news
Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Willow Tohi
Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Kevin Hughes
The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

Mike Adams
