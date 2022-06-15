Michigan AG to Parents: Michigan Will Sexually Assault Your Children's Innocent Minds

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Today on TruNews, how far must the United States of America sink into moral perversion before the remaining righteous men and women become outraged enough to do something about it? Maybe we should ask this question: Is there anything these days that would morally disgust righteous men and women? What has prompted these questions today? Rick Wiles talks about the immorality of America.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/15/22