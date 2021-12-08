Funeral Director Milton Keynes Blows Lid Off Deaths

Dec 6, 2021 - This is an update from a September interview of Milton Keynes funeral director, John O’Looney. What he is now seeing, he said, is “an unnaturally high number of deaths due to heart attack, stroke, aneurysm, and these all are as a direct result of thrombosis, embolisms in the lungs, the legs, various places…” He said these deaths are well documented by the local coroners and across the country. In the past, O’Looney had seen blood clots very rarely, but he has now “seen more this year than in the previous fourteen.” He is shocked that the Chief Coroner, to whom he had written about his concerns over what he was seeing, is not interested in this turn of events.



However, what distresses him more are the people getting sick as a result of having their immune systems compromised by the Covid injections, while they remain ignorant of the cause of their failing health as they now struggle to fight off symptoms of the common cold. What horrifies him is that a very ill friend of his who is double jabbed, thinks he will get better if he takes the booster. O’Looney was clearly distressed when his words, “This is what is killing you,” fell on deaf ears.



O’Looney says that he despairs about what he can do to convince people that the jabs have decimated their immune systems the same way chemotherapy decimates the immune system of cancer patients. Nevertheless he said he will continue to share his findings because he cares about what is happening to people.