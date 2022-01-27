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Riccardo Bosi: 'The Oath to Serve Your Country! - Satanic Pedophilia Again... [Jan 22, 2022]
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60 views • January 27, 2022
'A Reese Report edit of Riccardo Bosi's recent address to all people sworn to defend their nation.'
Note: My opinion is that everyone who is wearing a masks-diaper is a traitor who commit Treason.
And I don't give a shit about if they are 'brainwashed' idiots..
In Denmark it is a 'recommendation', NOT a statutory requirement.
And it has been a 'recommendation' since day one from March 11, 2020 were the whole world were closed down at the same time after a 'recommendation' from the Satanist from WHO.
And Death Penalty for all Paedophiles....
And the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a Fucking pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
And Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
And many Danísh 'Freedom Fighters' support Pedophilia and LGBTQIA+ = they are also Pedophiles.. Documented...
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Riccardo Bosi @realRicBosiLTC Leader of AUSTRALIAONE Party
Published Author and Speaker, International Business Consultant, Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel (Retired)
https://twitter.com/realRicBosiLTC
Death Penalty for Paedophiles? Sounds good to us.
https://twitter.com/realricbosiltc/status/1312621499942006784
https://australiaoneparty.com/
279,302 Views· Jan 22, 2022
Greg Reese
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61ec3f9cda291f0ee4d09beb
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61ec3f9cda291f0ee4d09beb
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/
Note: My opinion is that everyone who is wearing a masks-diaper is a traitor who commit Treason.
And I don't give a shit about if they are 'brainwashed' idiots..
In Denmark it is a 'recommendation', NOT a statutory requirement.
And it has been a 'recommendation' since day one from March 11, 2020 were the whole world were closed down at the same time after a 'recommendation' from the Satanist from WHO.
And Death Penalty for all Paedophiles....
And the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a Fucking pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
And Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
And many Danísh 'Freedom Fighters' support Pedophilia and LGBTQIA+ = they are also Pedophiles.. Documented...
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Riccardo Bosi @realRicBosiLTC Leader of AUSTRALIAONE Party
Published Author and Speaker, International Business Consultant, Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel (Retired)
https://twitter.com/realRicBosiLTC
Death Penalty for Paedophiles? Sounds good to us.
https://twitter.com/realricbosiltc/status/1312621499942006784
https://australiaoneparty.com/
279,302 Views· Jan 22, 2022
Greg Reese
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61ec3f9cda291f0ee4d09beb
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61ec3f9cda291f0ee4d09beb
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/
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