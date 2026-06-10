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Rockefeller DESTROYED Birth in America. Are You Prepared When No One Is Coming? w/ Jessica Arno
Man in America
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The U.S. ranks 56th in the world for birth outcomes, behind Iran, Romania, and dozens of countries we'd call third world, and it didn't happen by accident. In this episode, I sit down with Jessica Arno, the Combat Midwife, a Certified Professional Midwife, paramedic, and DoD secret clearance holder who has trained over 100,000 U.S. military medics, to break down how the Rockefeller machine deliberately pushed midwives out and replaced natural birth with a $50,000 surgical cash cow, and how that decision broke far more than just healthcare. We also get into what every family needs to know when no one is coming, and the new "Nobody's Coming" course Jessica is launching to make sure you're never caught unprepared. Visit https://combatmidwife.com and use promo code MIA to access Jessica's workshops and courses, because the best time to learn this is before you need it. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-win... — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit https://ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/… Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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