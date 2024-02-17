Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth About Tish
channel image
Son of the Republic
642 Subscribers
38 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Agenda Of Letitia James

* They have been after Trump from the start.

* He was ordered to pay $364M in NY civil fraud case.

* AG James is not a serious person — and has her sights set on DJT.

* No one knows real estate like DJT.

* Fake news salivated over the latest ruling.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (16 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/rlXCieDwa84

Keywords
double standardcorruptioncollusiondeep statepolice statedonald trumpliberalismconspiracyhypocrisytyrannywitch huntabuse of powerleftismradicalismweaponizationmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecutionshow trialletitia jamespolitical persecutiongreg kellytwo-tiered justicepoliticization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket