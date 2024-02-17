The Truth About Tish

The Agenda Of Letitia James
* They have been after Trump from the start.
* He was ordered to pay $364M in NY civil fraud case.
* AG James is not a serious person — and has her sights set on DJT.
* No one knows real estate like DJT.
* Fake news salivated over the latest ruling.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (16 February 2024)
