X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Fed Chair Said the Quiet Part Out Loud, the Economic War Continues

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2812a - June 29. 2022
The Fed Chair Said The Quiet Part Out Loud, The Economic War Continues
The country is moving right into a recession, GDP shrank and the next quarter looks even worse. The corrupt politicians are trying to control the fallout by handing out money, this plan failed before it can even get started, this will add to the problem. The Fed says the quiet part out loud.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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