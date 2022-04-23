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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/20/2022 Thubten Wangchen, the parliamentary director of the Tibetan government-in-exile, is interviewed by our fellow fighter Nicole at the border town Medyka. Both sides share the exact same opinion that CCP wants to control the whole world and has been violating human rights. The CCP is the biggest threat to world peace and the whole world should work together to take down the CCP. Thubten Wangchen lived with the Dalai Lama in India for 11 years, and now serves as the head of the Tibetan Parliament in Barcelona, Spain.