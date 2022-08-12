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Spin Cycle Crash
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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85 views • August 12, 2022

[Bidan]’s DOJ Is Endangering America

* This raid threatens to tear us apart at the seams.

* The regime has lost control of the narrative.

* The DOJ is spinning through the press.

* Garland will only speak through the Washington Post.

* Many of the leaks about the raid have been lies.

* DOJ, FBI brought this scorn on themselves.

* Garland tramples on the rule of law.

* Did Trump’s DOJ descend on Chappaqua?

* DJT’s lawyer responds to Garland.

* [Bidan] has declared war on millions of Americans.

* America burns while his DOJ fiddles; administration lies as we get poorer.

* The federal bureaucracy is not worthy of our trust.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 11 August 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6310752060112

Keywords
hillary clintoncorruptiondeep statelaura ingrahamdonald trumpjoe bidengavin newsomcover upchristopher wraykamala harristhird worldwitch huntabuse of powerweaponizationbanana republicmerrick garlandpolitical persecutiontwo-tiered justiceselective justicefishing expeditionpermanent washington
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