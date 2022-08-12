Spin Cycle Crash

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[Bidan]’s DOJ Is Endangering America
* This raid threatens to tear us apart at the seams.
* The regime has lost control of the narrative.
* The DOJ is spinning through the press.
* Garland will only speak through the Washington Post.
* Many of the leaks about the raid have been lies.
* DOJ, FBI brought this scorn on themselves.
* Garland tramples on the rule of law.
* Did Trump’s DOJ descend on Chappaqua?
* DJT’s lawyer responds to Garland.
* [Bidan] has declared war on millions of Americans.
* America burns while his DOJ fiddles; administration lies as we get poorer.
* The federal bureaucracy is not worthy of our trust.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 August 2022