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Dr. Peter McCullough: The Vaccine Is Killing Massive Amounts of People
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412 views • March 18, 2022
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman last year, the internationally renowned Dr. Peter McCullough–the doctor with the most citations in the National Library of Medicine on these topics–warned that the COVID shot was already causing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations that have been recorded.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg...
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-peter-mccullough-the-vaccine-is-killing-massive-amounts-of-people/
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And that’s just the tip of the iceberg...
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-peter-mccullough-the-vaccine-is-killing-massive-amounts-of-people/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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