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Another Police Officer Speaks Out
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140 views • June 26, 2021
After Greg Anderson, another police officer came forward and spoke against the tyranny, upholding the constitution of his country the USA. Sending a message to his people and his fellow officers reminding them of their sworn oath to protect and serve. According to video put out by Greg Anderson, he was fired from his job for refusing to take down the video that went viral.
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