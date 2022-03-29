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Disparity in Values
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10 views • March 29, 2022
Plutarch said, 'An imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics". More dangerous than the disparity in money is the disparity in values. As the wealthy become decoupled from (hence emotionally distant to) the rest of the nation, how is their behavior negatively impacting the health of the republic?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8&;t=595s
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8&;t=595s
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