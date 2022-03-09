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Babylon is fallen: antichrist pope preaches 'another Jesus'
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2176 views • March 09, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA and SDCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The Vatican papacy, home to antichrist, preaches another Jesus. Paul warns Christians to be wary of those who preach another Jesus:
In 2 Corinthians 11:3-4 we read, "But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him."
Is the Jesus of Rome the Jesus of the Bible? Notice a few of the teachings of Rome.
Does this sound like they preach the Jesus of the Bible? All one needs do is open a Bible, then open a Roman Catholic catechism.
Do they preach Jesus when they glorify Mary as Co-Redeemer?
Do they preach Jesus when their priestly ambassadors of Jesus are drunks, smokers, child molesters, thieves, and murderers?
Do they preach Jesus while killing over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages?
Do they preach Jesus while placing tradition over and above the Scripture?
Do they preach Jesus when they teach of Purgatory instead of Salvation in Jesus?
Do they preach Jesus when teaching you must suffer to be saved, making the cross insufficient?
Do they preach Jesus while going to man for forgiveness instead of God Almighty?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope says "Evolution is fact" making Jesus the Creator a liar?
Do they preach Jesus when they teach gambling is acceptable Christ-like activity.
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope praises and embraces Buddhism on global News networks?
Do they preach Jesus when they preach that "Fellow believers" stoned Stephan on EWTN?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope preaches "Mankind can protect you better than God"?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope preaches you MUST be loyal to him to be saved?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA and SDCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The Vatican papacy, home to antichrist, preaches another Jesus. Paul warns Christians to be wary of those who preach another Jesus:
In 2 Corinthians 11:3-4 we read, "But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him."
Is the Jesus of Rome the Jesus of the Bible? Notice a few of the teachings of Rome.
Does this sound like they preach the Jesus of the Bible? All one needs do is open a Bible, then open a Roman Catholic catechism.
Do they preach Jesus when they glorify Mary as Co-Redeemer?
Do they preach Jesus when their priestly ambassadors of Jesus are drunks, smokers, child molesters, thieves, and murderers?
Do they preach Jesus while killing over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages?
Do they preach Jesus while placing tradition over and above the Scripture?
Do they preach Jesus when they teach of Purgatory instead of Salvation in Jesus?
Do they preach Jesus when teaching you must suffer to be saved, making the cross insufficient?
Do they preach Jesus while going to man for forgiveness instead of God Almighty?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope says "Evolution is fact" making Jesus the Creator a liar?
Do they preach Jesus when they teach gambling is acceptable Christ-like activity.
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope praises and embraces Buddhism on global News networks?
Do they preach Jesus when they preach that "Fellow believers" stoned Stephan on EWTN?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope preaches "Mankind can protect you better than God"?
Do they preach Jesus when the Pope preaches you MUST be loyal to him to be saved?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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