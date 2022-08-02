How To Crush Central Bank Digital Currencies

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https://cryptoslate.com/japans-central-bank-scraps-cbdc-plans-due-to-lack-of-interest-from-public/
https://crisis24.garda.com/alerts/2022/07/france-yellow-vest-activists-to-stage-protest-march-in-paris-july-9
https://www.google.com/search?q=hong+kong+protesters&oq=hong+kong+protesters+&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i67j0i67i457j0i67j0i67i131i433j0i67l2j0i512j0i131i433i512j0i3.4059j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/furey-heres-why-we-might-soon-see-more-farmer-protests-across-canada
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/foreign/taiwan-cancels-leave-soldiers-immediately-prepare-war
https://news.usni.org/2022/08/01/carrier-uss-ronald-reagan-two-f-35b-big-decks-operating-near-taiwan-as-pelosi-arrives-in-singapore-china-renews-threats
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2014/jan/02/rick-ross-rapper-wins-case-over-drug-dealer-name
https://www.9news.com.au/national/victoria-police-cryptocurrency-powers-new-organised-crime-laws/c482a765-ccac-4b38-ad0c-7c8b701aa148