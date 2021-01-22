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WHO LIED & SOLD OUT AMERICA? LET'S REVIEW [2021-01-22] - SEAN DAVIS (VIDEO)
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430 views • January 22, 2021
WHO LIED AND SOLD OUT AMERICA? LET'S REVIEW [2021-01-22] - SEAN DAVIS (VIDEO)
There are some very sick and petty individuals who are gloating now because Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the US Corporation. In concert with the mockingbird whore media they blame the 17th letter of the alphabet. Here are the facts.
Here’s a list of elected Republicans who either have directly called for Trump to concede, called for a peaceful transfer of power and for Biden to receive intel briefings, or outright attempting to sabotage any real audits of every single signature and vote. Here are the Rino and Necon Republicans that are DEMONrats along with the Communist Democrats. Never vote Republican (GOP) again, time for a new PATRIOT PARTY! All of the Democrat party and all of these names below committed TREASON against the US Republic.
Mike Pence - IN
Mitt Romney – UT
Marco Rubio – FL
Mike Shirkey – MI
Mike DeWine – OH
Brian Kemp – GA
Brad Raffensperger – GA
Pat Toomey – PA
Liz Cheney – WY
Doug Ducey – AZ
Larry Hogan – MD
Fred Upton – MI
John Cornyn – TX
James Lankford – OK
Lisa Murkowski – AK
Ben Sasse – NE
Susan Collins – ME
Jim Durkin – IL
Dan Young – AK
Francis Rooney – FL
John Shimkus – IL
Adam Kinzinger – IL
Paul Mitchell – MI
Don Bacon – NE
Tom Reed – NY
Will Hurd – TX
John Kurtis – UT
Denver Riggleman – VA
REMEMBER THESE NAMES!
REMEMBER THESE NAMES: List Of Turncoat TRAITOR Republicans That Just Stabbed Trump In The Back By Doing THIS (Article)
https://americasfreedomfighters.com/turncoat-traitor-republicans/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Sean Davis @ SGT Report
https://www.sgtreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
There are some very sick and petty individuals who are gloating now because Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the US Corporation. In concert with the mockingbird whore media they blame the 17th letter of the alphabet. Here are the facts.
Here’s a list of elected Republicans who either have directly called for Trump to concede, called for a peaceful transfer of power and for Biden to receive intel briefings, or outright attempting to sabotage any real audits of every single signature and vote. Here are the Rino and Necon Republicans that are DEMONrats along with the Communist Democrats. Never vote Republican (GOP) again, time for a new PATRIOT PARTY! All of the Democrat party and all of these names below committed TREASON against the US Republic.
Mike Pence - IN
Mitt Romney – UT
Marco Rubio – FL
Mike Shirkey – MI
Mike DeWine – OH
Brian Kemp – GA
Brad Raffensperger – GA
Pat Toomey – PA
Liz Cheney – WY
Doug Ducey – AZ
Larry Hogan – MD
Fred Upton – MI
John Cornyn – TX
James Lankford – OK
Lisa Murkowski – AK
Ben Sasse – NE
Susan Collins – ME
Jim Durkin – IL
Dan Young – AK
Francis Rooney – FL
John Shimkus – IL
Adam Kinzinger – IL
Paul Mitchell – MI
Don Bacon – NE
Tom Reed – NY
Will Hurd – TX
John Kurtis – UT
Denver Riggleman – VA
REMEMBER THESE NAMES!
REMEMBER THESE NAMES: List Of Turncoat TRAITOR Republicans That Just Stabbed Trump In The Back By Doing THIS (Article)
https://americasfreedomfighters.com/turncoat-traitor-republicans/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Sean Davis @ SGT Report
https://www.sgtreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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