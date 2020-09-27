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[PODCAST] #402: Setting and Achieving Goals (2 of 2) - Ten Tips For Success In 2016
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1 view • September 27, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Nathan Fraser from Anarcho-Preneur Podcast joins me to discuss how to set and accomplish our goals. This show covers specific tips and strategies. The last show focused on obstacles.
Covered:
-the difference between a dream and a goal
-the comfort zone
-overwhelm
-specificity
-capturing goals
-reviewing goals
-how goals become actions
-mentors and accountability partners
-share your goals selectively
-the benefits of mistakes
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-402
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Nathan Fraser from Anarcho-Preneur Podcast joins me to discuss how to set and accomplish our goals. This show covers specific tips and strategies. The last show focused on obstacles.
Covered:
-the difference between a dream and a goal
-the comfort zone
-overwhelm
-specificity
-capturing goals
-reviewing goals
-how goals become actions
-mentors and accountability partners
-share your goals selectively
-the benefits of mistakes
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-402
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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