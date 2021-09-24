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CCP Virus intended to cripple US Military. This can be seen as a prelude to Marxist CCP Revolution
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446 views • September 24, 2021
I need everyone to SHARE THIS!! Every military person or family you know, click the arrow next to it and save it then send! MILITARY SHOULD NEVER TAKE THE SHOT!!!
Luciferian Zionist Pedo cabal have partnered with the CCP (they manufactured them) for the purpose of destroying America.....
The entire Political class, legal system, military have sold out America....
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/544-about-the-author
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/ending-the-occupation-of-the-u-s-of-a
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
We must take back our counties one by one and throw the marxist BOS out of office
Artlcle here - https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/09/2nd-open-public-notice-to-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-this-latest-correspondence-concerns-your-diabolical-unlawful-edict-to-mandate-that-us-military-take-the-ccp-bio-weapon-styled-as-a-vax-ccp-10386.html
Luciferian Zionist Pedo cabal have partnered with the CCP (they manufactured them) for the purpose of destroying America.....
The entire Political class, legal system, military have sold out America....
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/544-about-the-author
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/ending-the-occupation-of-the-u-s-of-a
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
We must take back our counties one by one and throw the marxist BOS out of office
Artlcle here - https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/09/2nd-open-public-notice-to-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-this-latest-correspondence-concerns-your-diabolical-unlawful-edict-to-mandate-that-us-military-take-the-ccp-bio-weapon-styled-as-a-vax-ccp-10386.html
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