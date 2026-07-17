''You'll have to do IT'': Iran calls on Russia to launch Missile Strikes on EUROPE and the U.S.

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Meanwhile, the Iranian state-run agency 'IRNA' called on Russia to expand the geography of missile strikes as soon as possible. According to the Iranians, Russia should not limit itself to missile strikes only against Ukraine. They claim that if Moscow does not begin to destroy the industrial and military facilities on the territory of the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Romania, and Poland, the number of drone and missile attacks on Russia will only grow. ................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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