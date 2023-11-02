2023-11-01 Spiritual War

Sources:
Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini:
▶ https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf
The Book of Enoch:
▶ The Book of Enoch The Prophet
Translated by Richard Laurence
https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur
(This is the book I bought in the 1980's and use in the video)
▶ The Complete Book Of Enoch, Standard English Version
Jay Winter
https://archive.org/details/TheCompleteBookOfEnochStandardEnglishVersionJayWinter/mode/2up
▶ The-Books-of-Enoch-A-Complete-Volume-Containing-the-
Ethiopic-Slavonic-and-Hebrew-Enoch
Joseph-Lumpkin
https://www.academia.edu/35118211/The_Books_of_Enoch_A_Complete_Volume_Containing_the_Ethiopic_Slavonic_and_Hebrew_Enoch_Joseph_Lumpkin_pdf
Spartan Warrior Image:
▶ https://www.jeuxactu.com/ancient-wars-sparta-sur-la-toile-21569.htm
War Is A Racket:
▶ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/war-racket-these-25-defense-companies
Title:
▶ https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/
▶ https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg
▶ Satan image in flame: source unknown. I have seen the image
used in several places around the web. Here is one web site that
used it:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168
