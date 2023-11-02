2023-11-01 Spiritual War

Sources:



Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini:

▶ https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf



The Book of Enoch:

▶ The Book of Enoch The Prophet

Translated by Richard Laurence

https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur

(This is the book I bought in the 1980's and use in the video)



▶ The Complete Book Of Enoch, Standard English Version

Jay Winter

https://archive.org/details/TheCompleteBookOfEnochStandardEnglishVersionJayWinter/mode/2up



▶ The-Books-of-Enoch-A-Complete-Volume-Containing-the-

Ethiopic-Slavonic-and-Hebrew-Enoch

Joseph-Lumpkin

https://www.academia.edu/35118211/The_Books_of_Enoch_A_Complete_Volume_Containing_the_Ethiopic_Slavonic_and_Hebrew_Enoch_Joseph_Lumpkin_pdf



Spartan Warrior Image:

▶ https://www.jeuxactu.com/ancient-wars-sparta-sur-la-toile-21569.htm



War Is A Racket:

▶ https://www.zerohedge.com/military/war-racket-these-25-defense-companies



Title:

▶ https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/

▶ https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg

▶ Satan image in flame: source unknown. I have seen the image

used in several places around the web. Here is one web site that

used it:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168

