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REAL Follower of Christ or FAKE Follower of Christ?
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154 views • October 15, 2021
Billions of the people in the world profess to follow Christ, but Jesus said many will come to him and he will say he never knew them. Do you want to be someone Christ knows? This short video presents a simple way (from Jesus) to assess whether you are his follower.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Easiest Teaching of Jesus...BUT No One Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/3AKD9xJ
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Easiest Teaching of Jesus...BUT No One Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/3AKD9xJ
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