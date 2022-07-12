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Laurie Cardoza-Moore is Equipping Parents to Reclaim America’s School Boards
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86 views • July 12, 2022

“American school boards hold the keys to both our children’s minds and the future of our Republic,” says Laurie Cardoza-Moore, the founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN). Laurie’s journey fighting against inappropriate curriculum in classrooms around the United States started when one concerned mom showed her a textbook from a Williamson County, Tennessee high school that contained anti-semitic rhetoric, pro-China narratives, and even included an Islamic conversion prayer. Thanks to the efforts of her non-profit, school boards in the U.S. are being flipped back into the control of the parents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has even spearheaded a fight against the dangers of Common Core because of Laurie’s advocacy in education.



TAKEAWAYS


Taking Back America’s Children summit, happening in Franklin, Tennessee, August 19-20, will train people on how to flip their school boards and run for leadership positions 


Laurie equipped six people to run for school board in a matter of weeks, who unseated every corrupt anti-American board member 


Common Core curriculum permeates many private Christian schools


Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/ 

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE

Website: https://laurietn63.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/




Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/ 

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE

Website: https://laurietn63.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
americagodeducationchristianchinagovernmenttennesseecommon corecounter cultureschool boardtina griffinlaurie carroza moorejcounter culture momproclaiming justice to the nations
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