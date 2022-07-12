Laurie Cardoza-Moore is Equipping Parents to Reclaim America’s School Boards

“American school boards hold the keys to both our children’s minds and the future of our Republic,” says Laurie Cardoza-Moore, the founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN). Laurie’s journey fighting against inappropriate curriculum in classrooms around the United States started when one concerned mom showed her a textbook from a Williamson County, Tennessee high school that contained anti-semitic rhetoric, pro-China narratives, and even included an Islamic conversion prayer. Thanks to the efforts of her non-profit, school boards in the U.S. are being flipped back into the control of the parents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has even spearheaded a fight against the dangers of Common Core because of Laurie’s advocacy in education.







TAKEAWAYS





Taking Back America’s Children summit, happening in Franklin, Tennessee, August 19-20, will train people on how to flip their school boards and run for leadership positions





Laurie equipped six people to run for school board in a matter of weeks, who unseated every corrupt anti-American board member





Common Core curriculum permeates many private Christian schools



Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE

Website: https://laurietn63.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

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Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE

Website: https://laurietn63.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





