Laurie Cardoza-Moore is Equipping Parents to Reclaim America’s School Boards

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“American school boards hold the keys to both our children’s minds and the future of our Republic,” says Laurie Cardoza-Moore, the founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN). Laurie’s journey fighting against inappropriate curriculum in classrooms around the United States started when one concerned mom showed her a textbook from a Williamson County, Tennessee high school that contained anti-semitic rhetoric, pro-China narratives, and even included an Islamic conversion prayer. Thanks to the efforts of her non-profit, school boards in the U.S. are being flipped back into the control of the parents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has even spearheaded a fight against the dangers of Common Core because of Laurie’s advocacy in education.
TAKEAWAYS
Taking Back America’s Children summit, happening in Franklin, Tennessee, August 19-20, will train people on how to flip their school boards and run for leadership positions
Laurie equipped six people to run for school board in a matter of weeks, who unseated every corrupt anti-American board member
Common Core curriculum permeates many private Christian schools
Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/
Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE
Website: https://laurietn63.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Florida has the most comprehensive civics standards in the nation, which needs to be perpetuated throughout the country
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Taking Back America’s Children (TBAC): https://www.pjtn.org/tbac/
Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN): https://www.pjtn.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURIE CARDOZA-MOORE
Website: https://laurietn63.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurieTN63/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurietn63/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaurieTN63
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/