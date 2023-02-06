Hips News (Exclusive COVID Update Episode) 💉🦠

It’s 2023 and the Corona Virus vs Vaccine boosters have been a rough road for many.





In regards with infections and deaths, several people fear and hope that the worst has come to pass but there is still more to the story that’s being slowly revealed.





There is still censorship and disinformation going around and the truth instead is being hidden or pushed straight aside.





Which poses more questions than answers, like are covid treatments safe and should we keep lining up for booster shots which apparently doesn’t have any effect on managing or maintaining a strong healthy immune system.





From recent cases of not being able to find hospitals for patients, adverse reactions, death payouts, the effectiveness of wearing masks and easing funeral restrictions, one is to wonder what else will present itself from the shadows.





Join Hips News as we explore and present more information to the community in 2023 on this COVID update.





