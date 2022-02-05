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The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN!
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197 views • February 05, 2022
All through 2021, there has been the largest demonstrations the world has ever seen! Yet, not a single word about this in the mainstream media... People fighting for medical freedom and for ALL FREEDOMS really. Peacefully demonstrating against the tyrannical governments and the ongoing medical dictatorship turning into a world wide totalitarian regime in which all freedoms will be gone forever. However, freedom is not lost yet. This video tells the most important thing they absolutely don't want you to know:
"Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number.
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many-they are few.”
/Percy Bysshe Shelley
"Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number.
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many-they are few.”
/Percy Bysshe Shelley
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