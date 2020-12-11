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The Constitution: America's Woven Tapestry
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14 views • December 11, 2020
This video presents numerous famous quotes about the United States Constitution, with my brief response to the meaning of each quote. The soundtrack includes My Country Tis of Thee, The Battle Hymn of the Republic, and America the Beautiful. It is both educational and inspirational to viewers. It celebrates our American heritage, based on the wisdom of our Founding Fathers.
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