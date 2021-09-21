I'm Certified as Yah's chosen and cannot be plucked from God's hands, my soul is spoken for😍 and soon to join my family in heaven who met the standard through Jesus as the devil embarks on a worldwide desperate effort to Mark his children as corrupted flesh using the science and technology in these things they call vaccines. The devil's Passover for the world.

They will be so desperate to steal the souls of men, they will say we cannot buy, sell, travel, work, study, access heathcare and worship without the vaccine, the stage is already set with the face coverings and if you are spiritually awake you would see that and have chosen to suffer already. They need to attack faith to keep advancing their satanic new world order.

Somebody say walk with God like Enoch; I say do you know what it takes to do that? When do you think choosing to suffer for ones faith comes up? Many talk the talk but refuse to walk the walk because they love this world to much. Come get me devils because you know I will hinder you until I die and my death is a gain for the kingdom of God. I'm waiting to be ushered to my home. While praying and fasting for the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience who have sold their souls to corrupt God's creation. Jesus puts it this way for those who think we are going to walk into heaven like we on a catwalk.

John 16:33

King James Version

33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.