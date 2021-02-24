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Receiving the Holy Spirit
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91 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
We are to pray in the Spirit to help us when our words have run out and we do not know what to say. Romans 8:26, he also intercedes for us in groans that words can not express. The Holy Spirit is our helper ever ready in the time of trouble (Eph. 2:18).
He helps you to pray the perfect will of the Father He called the Holy Spirit Parakletos, he is your power like unto dynamite in the spirit. We do not fight against the flesh we fight against the spirit so the Holy Spirit your spiritual weapon. You can not win this fight without it! When you pray in the natural satan can understand every word you say but in the spirit, he doesn't understand anything lol! So it is like a secret code from heaven only God knows.
Please do not copy this video or repost it but you may share it with others who are wanting the Holy Spirit.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page, Blessings
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
We are to pray in the Spirit to help us when our words have run out and we do not know what to say. Romans 8:26, he also intercedes for us in groans that words can not express. The Holy Spirit is our helper ever ready in the time of trouble (Eph. 2:18).
He helps you to pray the perfect will of the Father He called the Holy Spirit Parakletos, he is your power like unto dynamite in the spirit. We do not fight against the flesh we fight against the spirit so the Holy Spirit your spiritual weapon. You can not win this fight without it! When you pray in the natural satan can understand every word you say but in the spirit, he doesn't understand anything lol! So it is like a secret code from heaven only God knows.
Please do not copy this video or repost it but you may share it with others who are wanting the Holy Spirit.
If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page, Blessings
Ruby
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