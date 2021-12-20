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The American Crisis: "These are the times that try men's souls"
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60 views • December 20, 2021
Written as a patriotic rallying cry for a weary army, Thomas Paine published the first pamphlet of The American Crisis series on Dec. 19. 1776. Refuting British arguments for American surrender, rallying morale, and urging the Revolutionaries to push on, Paine’s timeless words hold a lot of wisdom for us today.
Path to Liberty: December 20, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 20, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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