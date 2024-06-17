Freedoms We Lost and How to Get Them Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada’s foundation of freedom and prosperity has been chipped away—piece by piece. It’s time to acknowledge the source of our freedom and defend it! Join CHP today at https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/ and reclaim your freedom!
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/