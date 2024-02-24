Shibe Dog Goes Round And Round On The Roof... WHY l Animal in Crisis Ep 402

Kritter Klub
Feb 22, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
This dog absolutely wrecks the whole house until he gets what he wants. What he wants? Is to be on the roof. Seeing what he does on the roof, the guardian bursts out in tears... He just rounds and rounds on the roof by himself. What could be the problem? We called in an expert.
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis
