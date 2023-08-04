Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Ep. 12 Part 2 Devon Archer
Tucker Carlson on Friday released the second part of his extended interview with Biden family whistleblower Devon Archer, discussing subjects spanning from his upbringing and introduction to the nation’s elites all the way to his falling out – and business dealings – with Hunter Biden.

Sitting together on camera for more than an hour, Carlson and Archer traded stories about his middle-class upbringing on Long Island and the contrast with the high-flying world of national politics .

devon archertucker on twitterinterview pt2

