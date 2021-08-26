© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌞 DAY OF DESTINY 🚀 Project Apario 🧟♀️ CONPLAN-8888 💬 New Majestic 12 Telegram posts - MAJIC EYES QNLY
Follow
1
Share
Report
129 views • August 26, 2021
CDR US STRATCOM CONPLAN 8888-11
"COUNTER-ZOMBIE DOMINANCE" 30 APR 2011
"...
ZOMBIE THREAT SUMMARY
Radiation Zombies (RZ)
...
Evil Magic Zombies (EMZ)
...
Space Zombies (SZ)
...
Weaponized Zombies (WZ)
...
Symbiant-Induced Zombies (SIZ)
...
Vegetarian Zombies (VZ)
...
Chicken Zombies (CZ)
..."
"COUNTER-ZOMBIE DOMINANCE" 30 APR 2011
"...
ZOMBIE THREAT SUMMARY
Radiation Zombies (RZ)
...
Evil Magic Zombies (EMZ)
...
Space Zombies (SZ)
...
Weaponized Zombies (WZ)
...
Symbiant-Induced Zombies (SIZ)
...
Vegetarian Zombies (VZ)
...
Chicken Zombies (CZ)
..."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.