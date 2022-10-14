Xi Jinping Has Chosen An Extremely Dangerous Path To Militarism

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497083
Summary：In the Grand Live Broadcast on October 12, Miles Guo clearly demonstrated the root causes of the disasters, sufferings, and crises that have befallen mankind and how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has provoked disputes in Asia and the world in various ways. Ultimately, the CCP is on a fast-tracking suicide road for its wrongdoings.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.