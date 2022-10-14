Xi Jinping Has Chosen An Extremely Dangerous Path To Militarism

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53497083
Summary：In the Grand Live Broadcast on October 12, Miles Guo clearly demonstrated the root causes of the disasters, sufferings, and crises that have befallen mankind and how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has provoked disputes in Asia and the world in various ways. Ultimately, the CCP is on a fast-tracking suicide road for its wrongdoings.